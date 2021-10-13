Laurion Capital Management LP Has $31.65 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 13,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

