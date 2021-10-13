Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $257.39 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,225,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,387,000. JD.com makes up about 1.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 407,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

