Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $8.75 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. 15,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.