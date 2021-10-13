Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Xilinx worth $51,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of XLNX traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.78. 49,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $161.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

