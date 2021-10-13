Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after buying an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

XPeng stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 352,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,490,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.54. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

