Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 841,676 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 169.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 1.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $307,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.