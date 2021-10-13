Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 2,595,964 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595,964 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of TechnipFMC worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 109,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,442. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

