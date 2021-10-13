Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $77,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABCL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

