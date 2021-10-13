Legal & General Group Plc Buys 21,700 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,694 shares of company stock worth $26,247,845. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

