Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.