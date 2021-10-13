Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,935 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Vonage worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

