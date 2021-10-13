Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Safehold worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 726,680 shares of company stock worth $54,973,742 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAFE opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

