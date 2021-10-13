LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Up 6.7%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.84. 13,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 602,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.