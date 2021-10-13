Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Update

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 499.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Liberated Syndication stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Liberated Syndication has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.
Liberated Syndication Company Profile
