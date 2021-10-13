Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $219,897.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $219,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 2,661,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,843. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

