Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.80 million and $371,493.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00004900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

