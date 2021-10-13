Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,608 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

