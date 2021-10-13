Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

ARKK stock opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06.

