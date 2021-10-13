Lincoln National Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

