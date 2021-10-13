Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

