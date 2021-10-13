Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.81% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 652.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

