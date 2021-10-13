Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,394 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.92 and a 200-day moving average of $272.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

