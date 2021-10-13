Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,506 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $73.57 and a 52-week high of $104.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

