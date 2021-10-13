Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.