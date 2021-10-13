Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $580.69 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

