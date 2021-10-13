Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Linde worth $242,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Linde by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.97. 52,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,026. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

