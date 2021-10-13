Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.89 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $1,198.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00213691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.