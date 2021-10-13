Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,869.63

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,869.63 ($24.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39), with a volume of 328,487 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIO shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,247.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,869.63.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76). Also, insider Quintin Price purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

