LiquidApps Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $4,007.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040568 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.