Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Achieves $444.18 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $444.18 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022950 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

