Litecoin Cash Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $9,583.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.86 or 0.99425401 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,283,106 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

