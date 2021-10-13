Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $12.20 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.20 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $177.48 or 0.00308510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,743,920 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.