Litentry Market Cap Hits $102.67 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Litentry has a total market cap of $102.67 million and $27.78 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00006670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00211268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,767,479 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

