Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 365,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 560,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $186.32 and a one year high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.