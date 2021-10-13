Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi Sells 4,300 Shares

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Livent by 219.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

