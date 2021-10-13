LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.36

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 2990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

