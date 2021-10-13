Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$92.00 and last traded at C$91.36, with a volume of 209745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.89.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.