Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 24,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $5,018,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

GD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,156. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

