Lodge Hill Capital LLC Increases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for 5.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Patterson Companies worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 14,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

