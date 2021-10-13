Lodge Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 7.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 448,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

