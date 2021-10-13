Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 115,000 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 3.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Vontier worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 96.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vontier by 73.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,688. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

