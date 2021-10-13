Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Acquires 3,900 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer bought 3,900 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rock Soffer bought 12,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 181,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,842. Longeveron Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Longeveron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Longeveron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

