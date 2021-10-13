Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Purchases 12,000 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Rock Soffer purchased 3,900 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 16.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 140.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $311,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

