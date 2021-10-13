Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

