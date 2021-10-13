Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $3,820.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

