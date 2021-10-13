LPL Financial LLC Has $56.30 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 143,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enbridge worth $56,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,630,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,307,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,885,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after buying an additional 1,477,111 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.