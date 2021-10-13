LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $56,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $271,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

