LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $154,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

