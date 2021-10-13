LPL Financial LLC Sells 186,272 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Silver Trust worth $61,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

