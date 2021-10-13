Lumina Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

